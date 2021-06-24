'The Blacklist' Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits Ahead of Season 9

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSeason 8 of NBC's The Blacklist came to a controversial ending this week with longtime star Megan Boone exiting the series, with her character Elizabeth Keen getting killed off. Not only is Boone not returning for season 9, but The Blacklist's creator Jon Bokenkamp also announced that he would be leaving the series after eight seasons.

