Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Polish parliament passes bill to limit WW2 property restitution claims

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s parliament late on Thursday passed a draft bill which is expected to make it harder for Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and kept by postwar communist rulers, in a move set to fuel tensions with Israel and the United States.

Poland was home to one of the world’s biggest Jewish communities until it was almost entirely wiped out by the Nazis during World War Two. Jewish former property owners and their descendants have been campaigning for compensation since the fall of communism in 1989.

In 2015, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that there must be a deadline set, after which faulty administrative decisions can no longer be challenged. In March, a parliamentary committee proposed a bill to implement that ruling with deadlines ranging from 10-30 years.

Critics say that would put a time limit on requests for restitution.

“No law will change history. It is a disgrace that will not erase the horrors or the memory of the Holocaust,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement shortly after the vote.

Earlier this week, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote to Polish President Andrzej Duda expressing concern over the rules.

The law, which introduces a 30-year deadline, passed through the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, with 309 votes in favour, no votes against and 120 abstentions, according to Polish state news agency PAP, and is now expected to be discussed by the upper house of parliament, the Senate.

A group of Western diplomats in Warsaw also wrote to the Polish officials to voice their worries. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Alan Charlish and Justyna Pawlak in WARSAW, Stephen Farrell in JERUSALEM Editing by Marguerita Choy)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reuven Rivlin
Person
Andrzej Duda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww2#Parliament#Restitution#Polish#Jews#German#Communist#Jewish#Nazis#Constitutional Tribunal#Israeli#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Law
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsTimes Daily

Ukrainian parliament approves key judicial reform bill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a much-anticipated judicial reform, a move long sought by the West. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Row Between Israel and Poland over Holocaust Property Restitution Escalates

The dispute between Israel and Poland over an amendment to a Polish law that would hinder Holocaust victims’ ability to claim their property in the country escalated Sunday when both countries summoned each other’s ambassadors for a dress down. The Polish legislation, which was passed by the Sejm on Thursday,...
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Israel Protests Proposed Law In Poland To Limit Claims On Property Stolen By Nazis

Deadline of 30 years sought to dispute decisions on compensation claims. Israel summoned Poland's ambassador to communicate its dismay over the law. Poland, in turn, summoned Israel's charge d’affaires to discuss the bill. Israel has summoned Poland’s ambassador to protest a bill passed by the lower house of parliament that...
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

Congo bill to limit presidential eligibility prompts backlash

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Lawmakers in Democratic Republic of Congo have introduced a bill to restrict the presidency to people with two Congolese parents, a move critics said on Friday aimed to block a millionaire businessman from challenging the president in the 2023 election. The bill, championed by an ally of...
WorldThe Jewish Press

Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism to Open in Jerusalem

The seventh conference of the Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism: “Collective Efforts for Collective Impact” will open Tuesday evening at Israel’s Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivering the opening address. The event is the largest of its kind dedicated to fighting Jew-hatred. It focuses on the...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israeli FM Lapid and Egyptian FM Shukri meet in Brussels

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met on Sunday evening with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri in Brussels. Lapid is on a visit with the European Union. The meeting lasted approximately one hour, during which the two discussed “various security and political issues.”. Lapid raised the issue of Israeli captives held...
Middle EastArab American News

EU to adopt sanctions regime for Lebanon leaders, France says

PARIS – The European Union on Monday agreed to adopt a sanctions regime for Lebanese leaders by the end of July, France said, in an effort to force a stable government to emerge from nearly a year of political chaos following the Beirut blast. “There was a moment ago a...
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Israeli president, Turkey’s Erdogan talk in sign of thaw

Israel’s newly inaugurated president spoke Monday with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a sign of a possible thaw after years of frosty relations between the two former allies. President Isaac Herzog’s office said in a statement that the two leaders emphasized “that Israel-Turkey relations are of great significance...
Politicskdal610.com

EU agrees to send military training mission to Mozambique

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will set up a military training mission in Mozambique to help the government tackle a growing Islamist insurgency and to protect civilians, the bloc said on Monday. Mozambique, which has called on the EU for help, has been grappling with a rebellion in its...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Arab Reactions to the New Israeli Government

It is no surprise that Arab leaders can be very touchy on the subject of Israel. Consider, for example, the recent visit of the new UAE ambassador to Israel, Muhammad Mahmoud Khaja, to Rabbi Shalom HaCohen. The blessing given by the rabbi to the ambassador made headlines around the world, but the Arabic press called it the “scandal of the century.”
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Bedouin Millionaire Indicted on Collaborating with Iran

Bedouin businessman Yaakub Abu al-Qiyan, who ran to the Knesset on Moshe Yaalon’s Knesset list, was charged on Monday with contacting a foreign agent and passing information to the enemy, after being activated by Iranian agents through an Iraqi mediator to pass on information about Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Race for COVID shot after Macron address freezes booking platform

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French online medical booking site Doctolib temporarily froze as thousands of citizens scrambled to book COVID-19 shots after President Emmanuel Macron said a ‘health pass’ would be needed to go to bars and restaurants from August. Minutes after Macron’s national address, users of Doctolib’s website...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia

TUNIS (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia that includes one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic. Saudi Arabia joins other Arab countries in helping Tunisia, which is facing the collapse of its health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy