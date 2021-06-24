Cancel
Nike revenue beats estimates on North America growth

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 18 days ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out after a year with stimulus money in their pockets splurged on footwear and apparel.

Total revenue rose to $12.34 billion for the fourth quarter from $6.31 billion a year earlier when the pandemic was at its peak. Analysts were expecting $11.01 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

