Nike revenue beats estimates on North America growth

Volkswagen AG’s stock (OTCMKTS: VWAGY) fell by 0.6% over the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 0.6% over the last five trading days. The company recently released America sales volume data in which it recorded the best quarterly sales total since 1973. The company sold 120K units for Q2 2021, up 46% y-o-y compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Will the company continue a downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a rise in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price using multiple years of historical stock data, returns for VWAGY’s stock average around 0.9% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 0.6% fall in a week (five trading days). But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding VWAGY stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Volkswagen AG stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!