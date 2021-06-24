How to Choose Your Team’s Name

Farlight 84 is a futuristic technology-based action game, with a futuristic take on the genre. Set in the year 2081, it features a scenario where humans have progressed so far in the technological field that they are capable of linking their brains to cyborgs. Following its launch, a large number of players have already hopped into the game trying to clinch their way to master the game. However, amidst this excitement, while registering, in a hurry many players may have entered an undesirable username. If you are one of them who has entered the name by mistake or you are bored and want to try some other name, then we have got you covered. In this article, we will mention how you can change your in-game name in Farlight 84.