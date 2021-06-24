Innovative Research Firm Uses Rotation to Describe Stocks, Crypto and More

The capital markets have been seeing increasing transaction activity lately thanks to the low-interest-rate environment and bullish equity markets. As a result, established capital market firms Goldman Sachs (GS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) should benefit in the near-term. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.The Goldman Sachs Group , Inc. (NYSE:GS) is an established financial institution that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments—Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments—Investor Services and Advisor Services.