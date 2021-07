The first steps to extending the eviction moratorium were taken over the weekend as California legislators introduced a bill to keep landlords from evicting tenants for Covid-related reasons until Sept. 30. In addition to extending the moratorium, the bill increases compensation to 100% of back rent, up from 80% under previous legislation. And while the increases mean more money to landlords, their advocates say that if the process was more expedited, eviction moratorium extensions would be unnecessary.