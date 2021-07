With the Fourth of July around the corner, the Chandler Fire Department is reminding residents of the rules around the use and sale of fireworks in the city of Chandler. Under Arizona law, the sale of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed from May 20 through July 6, Dec. 10 through Jan. 3 and April 25 through May 6, according to a news release from the city. The use of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed on private property with the permission of the property owner June 24 through July 6, Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 and May 4 through May 6, according to the release.