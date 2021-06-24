A man is charged with second degree murder after shooting his father, VPSO Deputies say
A man has been taken into custody after shooting his father, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Eddie Langlinais. Deputies responded to a shooting incident in Vermilion Parish on Lakeside Drive near Gueydan and Lake Arthur Wednesday night, when deputies encountered the suspects vehicle on Louisiana Highway 717 parked on the roadway. After an altercation with law enforcement, the suspect crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody.www.theadvocate.com
