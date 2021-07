Drought conditions throughout much of Montana are expected this year. Many towns and cities across the state are asking residents to conserve water this summer. On Monday, the City of Dillon, Montana announced an ordinance that will limit residential water use beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. The new rules will be implemented due to the water supply of Dillon being seriously short for fires, as well as the health and general operational functions of the city.