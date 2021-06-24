Joshua Bassett Says He Almost Died Two Days After ‘drivers license’ Was Released

Dove Cameron is coming into her own, and with this growth comes a skilled balancing act of privacy and transparency. In a new interview with Refinery29, the actor and singer opened up about sharing parts of her life with the public — like during her now-famous Instagram Live in August 2020 in which she came out to her fans, calling herself “super queer.” Nearly a year later, Dove covered Gay Times, speaking extensively about her bisexuality in her interview. According to Dove, it wasn’t until that cover that the world beyond her fanbase caught on that she was queer.