Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joshua Bassett Says He Almost Died Two Days After ‘drivers license’ Was Released

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joshua Bassett revealed a near-death experience where he only had a 30% chance of survival. On Thursday (June 24), GQ published an in-depth interview with the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star where he discussed the terrifying moment. Two days after his castmate Olivia Rodrigo released her song "driver's license," which fans have presumed was about Bassett, he “started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse."

wobm.com

Comments / 0

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Medical Emergency#Backlash#The High School Musical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILwfav951.com

Joshua Bassett ‘Lets Go’ Of Olivia Rodrigo In New Song

Joshua Bassett is letting go of his onscreen relationship with Olivia Rodrigo in a new song that will be featured on the next High School Musical: The Musical: The Series episode. A video was posted online of him singing the lyrics… “I love you so much that I’ve got to...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Joshua Bassett Confirms He Was Coming Out When He Called Harry Styles ‘Hot’: ‘I Wasn’t Joking’

Joshua Bassett proudly confirmed that he’s a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a wide-ranging new interview. Joshua Bassett, 20, is owning his true self. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star fueled speculation about his sexuality in May when he called Harry Styles “hot”, and then said “this is also my coming-out video.” Now, Josh is admitting that he was indeed coming out when he made those comments. “I wasn’t joking,” he told GQ in an interview published Thursday, June 24. “I stood behind every word that I said,” Josh added. “Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.”
Celebritiesthecut.com

Looks Like Olivia Rodrigo Got Over the ‘Drivers License’ Guy

Move over, “Drivers License” guy. It appears Olivia Rodrigo has a new boyfriend now: Adam Faze, whom the paparazzi caught her smooching in Los Angeles over the weekend. In photos obtained by “Page Six,” the couple are seen staring into each other’s eyes and kissing against a parked car. How appropriate. Face touching, hand holding, hugging in public — all the PDA boxes checked. Only … who is he?
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Olivia Rodrigo Has a New Boyfriend—& He’s Not a Musician Like Her Ex Joshua Bassett

Since the release of her 2021 song “Driver’s License,” there’s been a lot of interest in Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend and who she’s dating. Rodrigo made her Hollywood debut in 2019 as the lead in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but it wasn’t until the release of “Driver’s License,” a breakup ballad believed to be about her co-star Joshua Bassett, and her debut album, Sour, that she became the superstar we know today.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Packing on the PDA With Producer Adam Faze, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Making it official? Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze shared a PDA-filled moment together weeks after fans began to wonder whether they were more than just friends. The duo were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, July 12. The pics also showed the 18-year-old singer playfully holding the 24-year-old producer’s face in her hands before they embraced each other.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry died from cancer days after being told he had 6 months to live

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry died from cancer days after being told he had six months to live, his wife Linda has revealed.The TV personality died at the weekend aged 71. He was surrounded by his family, including his wife who starred on the Channel 4 programme with him. A statement issued on behalf of the family at the time of his death said McGarry’s death followed “after a short illness”.Linda, 71, has since confirmed that McGarry had been diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year. Her husband had undergone an operation to remove the tumour, however, was still told...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Shawn Hatosy on ‘Animal Kingdom’ Life Post-Smurf: ‘Can They Survive Without Her?’ (VIDEO)

Some families would spend time following the passing of their mother by mourning and coming together to help each other heal. But on TNT’s Animal Kingdom, the Cody brothers — Andrew, aka Pope (Shawn Hatosy); Craig (Ben Robson); and Deran (Jake Weary); as well as crafty nephew J (Finn Cole) — are all about jockeying for power in the lucrative family business of crime.
TV & VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Jade Responds to “Gossip Girl” Reference

In a move to make the series increasingly current, HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot threw in a handful of pop culture references throughout the pilot episode, officially premiering last Thursday, July 8. Among them was a pass at influencer Olivia Jade and the heavily criticized college admissions scandal surrounding her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. As noted by E! News, Olivia has officially responded to the reference on TikTok.
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s TV job preventing her from touring?

Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, but it may be a while before you see her on tour. Industry sources tell Billboard that Olivia’s TV commitments on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preventing her from hitting the road and performing her songs live. The show is currently in its second season and could potentially be renewed for a third.
MusicKerrang

Our Last Night turn Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u into heavy rock rager

New Hampshire post-hardcore band Our Last Night – who frequently set the internet ablaze with their covers – have heavied up one of the biggest songs of the year, good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo. The smash 2021 single – which is reminiscent of. ​’s 2007 Riot! banger Misery Business...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Dove Cameron Always Knew She Wasn’t Straight, Even if Hollywood Didn’t

Dove Cameron is coming into her own, and with this growth comes a skilled balancing act of privacy and transparency. In a new interview with Refinery29, the actor and singer opened up about sharing parts of her life with the public — like during her now-famous Instagram Live in August 2020 in which she came out to her fans, calling herself “super queer.” Nearly a year later, Dove covered Gay Times, speaking extensively about her bisexuality in her interview. According to Dove, it wasn’t until that cover that the world beyond her fanbase caught on that she was queer.
SoccerWALA-TV FOX10

Zac Efron busts his grandpa out of his retirement home to watch soccer

(CNN) -- Zac Efron jokingly busted his 93-year-old grandpa Hal out of his senior living home. The "High School Musical" star and his brother Dylan Efron recreated a "Mission Impossible" moment in an Instagram video, with Zac sneaking into the home and swiping a pass from an employee to gain entry.
CelebritiesWinchester News Gazette

Zac Efron busts grandfather out of nursing home

Zac Efron "busted" his grandfather out of his nursing home. The 33-year-old actor shared a funny video of he and his brother Dylan arriving at the retirement home to take their elderly relative out for the day and joked they'd had to sneak him out past the staff. In the...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Pulls A Beyonce After Taking A Hard Fall Onstage

Doja Cat’s applaudable showmanship were on full display when she bounced back from an abrupt fall during a Miami performance on Saturday night. The singer was performing her hit featuring Rico Nasty, "Tia Tamera," when she slipped and fell on her back while rocking out to the track. Fans in the audience screamed out in shock, but Doja jumped right back up on her knees and continued slinging her hair, channeling Beyonce’s equally-unreal recovery after falling down a flight of stairs on stage during a 2007 show.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Reveals Concerning Health Update

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared some serious news with her fans on Saturday. On Twitter, she shared an update about her health with her fans. DeJesus revealed the results of her ANA test, which is one that detects the number of antinuclear antibodies in your blood, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy