How I Met Your Father Taps HIMYM Director Pam Fryman to Helm Pilot, EP
Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff (Younger)-starring How I Met Your Father is welcoming a familiar face from the original series that might make a number of fans nervous about the How I Met Your Mother pseudo-spinoff feel a bit better. On Thursday, THR reported exclusively that Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman is boarding the series to direct the pilot and executive produce the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes). "My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end," Fryman said. "I'm so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much with Carter and Craig. And I've been a fan of Isaac, Elizabeth, and Hilary from afar — and am thrilled to now get a front-row seat to their talent. I feel so lucky to be a part of this."bleedingcool.com