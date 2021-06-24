Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How I Met Your Father Taps HIMYM Director Pam Fryman to Helm Pilot, EP

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu's upcoming Hilary Duff (Younger)-starring How I Met Your Father is welcoming a familiar face from the original series that might make a number of fans nervous about the How I Met Your Mother pseudo-spinoff feel a bit better. On Thursday, THR reported exclusively that Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman is boarding the series to direct the pilot and executive produce the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes). "My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end," Fryman said. "I'm so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much with Carter and Craig. And I've been a fan of Isaac, Elizabeth, and Hilary from afar — and am thrilled to now get a front-row seat to their talent. I feel so lucky to be a part of this."

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Chris Lowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Himym#Helm Pilot#Thr#20th Television#The Walt Disney Company#Hulu Originals#Abc Entertainment#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Uber
Related
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Sarah Wayne Callies on her new podcast Aftershock

Tai Freligh chats with Sarah Wayne Callies about her new scripted podcast Aftershock…. Aftershock is a co-production with Nomadic Engine and Salmira Productions. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead, Colony), David Harbour (Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Stranger Things) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Supernatural), Aftershock takes place in the wake of the largest earthquake in US history. Los Angeles lies in ruins, hundreds of thousands of people are dead or unaccounted for, and a mysterious island has risen up in the quake just off the coast of the city. The 10-part series will premiere with two episodes on July 14th, with a new episode going up weekly. Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh chatted with Sarah Wayne Callies about the new podcast, working with such amazing talent, and what the future has in store in terms of projects.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2: Mariner & Boimler Go Blues Brothers

With only a month to go until "Star Trek" fans find their way back to the animated adventures of Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler, and the rest of the gang from Star Trek: Lower Decks, viewers are getting a reminder teaser to make sure they've marked their calendars. In the following clip, fans get a reminder of just how much Mariner has no interest in dealing with things like security wanting to stop her and Boimler for questioning (and props to The Blues Brothers-loving creative team that put that ar chase together).
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 July 2021: TWD Flips Script; Stan Gets Vocal

We've got that James Dean daydream look in our eye. And you got that red lip classic thing that we like. And when we go crashing down, we come back every time. 'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to the awesome Taylor Swift, welcome to your Monday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with a TWD script-flip and a John Barrowman/Doctor Who "update" gaining steam. We've got Community, Bosch, and Prodigal Son still holding on strong. A look at what could've been with Black Widow being the new "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." enters the list for the first time, while What If…? star Sebastian Stan, Dark Winds, and What We Do in the Shadows continuing to impress. But once again, The Orville continues to shine. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story/Stories Cooking Up Something for Monday & More

With FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories kicking off on July 15th and American Horror Story: Double Feature taking the hand-off for its premiere on August 25, it's not an over-exaggeration to label Summer 2021 as "American Horror Summer." Now with less than a week to go before viewers return to the AHS universe, it appears there's something being cooked up for this Monday that you might want to know about. Plus, a new teaser for AH Stories has also hit online- and we have it here.
TV SeriesArkansas Online

TELEVISION: New 'Gossip Girl' tackles performative 'wokeness'

Gossip Girl here, I'm back and as opulent as ever. Executive producer and creator of the HBO Max reboot of "Gossip Girl" Joshua Safran, in the weeks ahead of last Thursday's premiere, had fueled speculation the new generation of Upper East Siders were woke, alert to racial and economic injustice rather than obsessed with sex, drugs and lavishness.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'One Tree Hill' Stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz Welcome 'Drama Queens' Podcast's First Guest (EXCLUSIVE)

“One Tree Hill” stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz are taking fans down memory lane with their new iHeartRadio podcast “Drama Queens,” which recaps all of the onscreen drama from the show’s 187 episodes and provides behind-the-scenes insight from the women behind the characters of Brooke Davis, Peyton Sawyer and Haley James Scott.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DMZ: HBO Max Limited Series Adds 9 to Cast; Director, Writer Confirmed

Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Roberto Patino's (Westworld) four-part limited series adaptation of DC Comics series DMZ for HBO Max made some major news on both sides of the camera on Monday, with nine additions to the cast and two additions to the creative team confirmed exclusively by Deadline Hollywood.
Moviesbubbleblabber.com

“To Your Last Death” Director Tapped For “Night Of The Animated Dead”

We were pretty impressed with director Jason Axinn’s To Your Last Death animated feature and are eagerly anticipating this animated adaptation of a horror movie classic, “Night of the Animated Dead”. The new feature-length is an animated adaptation of George Romero’s legendary Night of the Living Dead and according to...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Don’t Breathe Director Reportedly In Talks To Helm Zorro Reboot

The character hasn’t starred in a major Hollywood production since Antonio Banderas and Martin Campbell delivered their disappointing sequel to the smash hit original back in 2005, but there have been plenty of attempts at rebooting Zorro thrown into development in the years since—although none of them have managed to gain much headway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy