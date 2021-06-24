Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Loki: Tara Strong on Voicing Miss Minutes, Jurassic Park Inspiration

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice actress Tara Strong provided one of the most standout performances over her long career as the voice of Miss Minutes, the mascot of the Time Variance Authority on the Disney+ series Loki. The character is used primarily for exposition purposes to bring Loki (Tom Hiddleston) up to speed about what the TVA is and his current predicament. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the role, working with showrunner Kate Herron, and her prolific career that spans nearly 600 projects.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Tara Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#Tva#A I#Dl#Javascript#Loki Disney#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston To Return As Loki In Marvel-Inspired Simpsons Short On Disney Plus

Coming just a couple of months after their Star Wars crossover sketch, The Simpsons is back with another exclusive Disney Plus short film that collides the yellow family with another iconic franchise. In this case, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney has revealed that a new Marvel-themed skit, titled “The Good, The Bart, and the Loki” is set to debut in just one week’s time.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Hasbro unveils Transformers X Jurassic Park collaboration

Hasbro has announced its upcoming Transformers and Jurassic Park collaboration with the reveal of two figures – the Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 vehicle pack which will kick off the new line this December, priced at $104.99/£124.99; check out the promotional images here…. Continue on an adventure 65 million years...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Loki Writer Confirms Chris Hemsworth Cameo in MCU Series

There is little doubt that fans have been hoping to see more Marvel Cinematic Universe stars in Loki. However, we're now down to the final episode and we've only seen one other Asgardian so far. Luckily, Kate Herron has confirmed that Chris Hemsworth also had a small yet awesome cameo in the Disney+ show.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

These two movies inspired the visuals of Loki

The director of photography for Loki’s series revealed that she was inspired by two major Hollywood productions to develop the image for the Disney + show. Loki is already about to enter its final stretch and already serie It has earned thousands of positive comments for several of its essentials. The plot, the depth of the story, the character design and much more have been acclaimed.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki: Michael Waldron Talks Loki/Sylvie Bond, Animal Variants & Finale

Things are coming to a head with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki where the title character (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) inch closer to the truth behind the Time Variance Authority. Head writer Michael Waldron spoke with Entertainment Weekly on the latest developments in the penultimate episode "Journey Into Mystery". There are obviously major spoiler warnings leading into the finale.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Explores the Multiverse with New Loki Variant Pop Vinyls

The newest Marvel Studios Disney+ television series, Loki, has been an absolute thrill ride. It has expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ways we never imagined, and we are curious how this story will end. Just like previous Disney+ series, Funko has been slowly revealing their line-up of Loki Pop Vinyls in their first wave. So far, we have seen Variant Loki, Mobius, Rennslayer with Miss Minutes, Hunter B-15, and even two versions of Sylvie. The multiversal fun does not end there as the latest episode of Loki showcase more variants of the God of Mischief, and they are all coming to life from Funko. There are five new reveals in this announcement which will include:
MoviesElite Daily

Chris Hemsworth Actually Had A Cameo In Loki, But You Prob Missed It

For most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, God of Mischief Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) character has largely been tied to his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Now, thanks to his new eponymous Disney+ show, Loki is finally getting to step into the spotlight on his own. But Hemsworth still has ties to the series, and actually made a small cameo that even the most hardcore Marvel fans may have missed.
MoviesComicBook

Jurassic World: Chris Pratt Explains How He "Manifested" His Role During Parks and Recreation

Chris Pratt's breakout role as a movie star came in 2014 as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, paving the way for him to become one of today's most popular performers, but the actor recently detailed that he had unexpectedly predicted he would join the revival of the Jurassic Park franchise while making a joke behind the scenes of the sitcom Parks and Recreation. Given that Pratt's involvement in the first season of the sitcom and how he impressed the creatives with his talents resulted in his character being expanded into becoming a series regular, it's no surprise that it was his own will that makes surprising opportunities available to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy