Loki: Tara Strong on Voicing Miss Minutes, Jurassic Park Inspiration
Voice actress Tara Strong provided one of the most standout performances over her long career as the voice of Miss Minutes, the mascot of the Time Variance Authority on the Disney+ series Loki. The character is used primarily for exposition purposes to bring Loki (Tom Hiddleston) up to speed about what the TVA is and his current predicament. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the role, working with showrunner Kate Herron, and her prolific career that spans nearly 600 projects.bleedingcool.com