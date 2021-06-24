Loki: Tara Strong on Voicing Miss Minutes, Jurassic Park Inspiration

Chris Pratt's breakout role as a movie star came in 2014 as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, paving the way for him to become one of today's most popular performers, but the actor recently detailed that he had unexpectedly predicted he would join the revival of the Jurassic Park franchise while making a joke behind the scenes of the sitcom Parks and Recreation. Given that Pratt's involvement in the first season of the sitcom and how he impressed the creatives with his talents resulted in his character being expanded into becoming a series regular, it's no surprise that it was his own will that makes surprising opportunities available to him.