Let's start by saying I love going barefoot. But let's continue by saying that, in deference to my friends, maybe I shouldn't. I've seen the memes that say if the bottoms of your feet look like pizza crust, don't wear flip-flops this summer. Well, if I'm going to swim, I'm going to be barefoot. Just don't look down there and we'll be good. And honestly, my friends and loved ones don't care. It's a case of mind over matter. If they mind, they don't matter; if they matter, they won't mind.