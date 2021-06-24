Cancel
Marvel Launches NFT Comics And Collectibles Line With Veve

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Today, Bleeding Cool launched NFTWatch, an e-mailing list looking at how the comic book industry involves itself and reacts to the emerging NFT marketplace for non-fungible tokens. For collectors, futurists, Luddites, and rubber-neckers. We mentioned there may be some Marvel-relevant news coming and here it is. Marvel Comics is to create NFT digital collectibles, including comics, on VeVe's Digital Collectibles NFT app platform starting later this year.

