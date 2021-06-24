Cancel
Interview with a Vampire: AMC Announces Anne Rice Series Adapt & More

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks is officially getting into the Anne Rice business, announcing an eight-episode order for a series adaptation of Interview with a Vampire for 2022 on AMC and AMC Plus. Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) is set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, with Anne Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson is also set to lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television and streaming.

