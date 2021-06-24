Syracuse Stage - 2021-2022 Season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eureka Day. With a mumps outbreak, a private school in Berkeley, California called Eureka Day, becomes a microcosm of our larger society as Jonathan Spector’s comedy plunges headlong into the knotty issues of vaccines and how we measure private preference against public health and how we decide who gets to decide. Though written pre-Covid, Eureka Day could hardly be more timely or more needed as Spector mines laughter from our foibles while eliciting empathy for our sometimes valiant and sometimes valiantly misguided efforts.