Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Syracuse Stage - 2021-2022 Season

By Craig Thornton
wwnytv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eureka Day. With a mumps outbreak, a private school in Berkeley, California called Eureka Day, becomes a microcosm of our larger society as Jonathan Spector’s comedy plunges headlong into the knotty issues of vaccines and how we measure private preference against public health and how we decide who gets to decide. Though written pre-Covid, Eureka Day could hardly be more timely or more needed as Spector mines laughter from our foibles while eliciting empathy for our sometimes valiant and sometimes valiantly misguided efforts.

www.wwnytv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
Watertown, NY
Government
Watertown, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Tim Minchin
Person
Jonathan Spector
Person
L. Frank Baum
Person
Kyle Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwny#Pre Covid#Bangladeshi#American#Mexican#Cumbia#Hip Hop#A New York Times#The Cornley Drama Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy