Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears is far from the first to learn family and fame can be a fraught combination

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Drew Barrymore was 14 when she found herself in front of a judge, asking to be emancipated. In her memoir, "Wildflower," Barrymore recounted that the moment had come because she and her mother, who was in support of the move, "had driven our relationship into the ground." At the...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Nick Carter
Person
Aaron Carter
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Corey Feldman
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Ariel Winter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combination#Vip#Withersworldwide#Cnn#Abc#Wetv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna Promises To Get Britney Spears ‘Out Of Jail’ As She Breaks Silence On Conservatorship

Madonna condemned Britney Spears’ conservatorship in a fiery new statement. Madonna has voiced her support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle. The “Like a Prayer” singer, 62, shared an Instagram Story on July 8 and lambasted the legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Madonna shared the message against the backdrop of a throwback photo of herself in a bedazzled Britney t-shirt and pink fuzzy boa.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears May Want Out Of Her Conservatorship, But Now Dad Jamie And Her Conservator Are Fighting It Out In Court

The legal battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been in hyperdrive for months since Hulu aired the Framing Britney Spears documentary. Her fans and fellow celebrities, like Christina Aguilera and Madonna, have rallied to support the end of the conservatorship that Spears herself has deemed “abusive.” Meanwhile, her dad Jamie Spears and the other co-conservator involved are fighting over expenses in court.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ sister breaks down and says she doesn’t rely on the pop singer to pay her bills

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, is breaking her silence after her sister said she wants to end the “abusive” conservatorship that she’s been in for the past 13 years.Jamie had received a heavy amount of backlash from Britney fans for staying relatively silent on the series of events. Some even claimed that she was taking from her sisters $60m fortune.But on Monday, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.The former Zoey 101 actress said that she has only “loved, adores, and supported her big sister” and has nothing to “gain or...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Is the Only Family Member Not on Payroll: Report

Sister support. Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly the only member of Britney Spears‘ immediate family who hasn’t been getting a paycheck. “Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her,” according to a Saturday, July 3, expose in the New Yorker by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.

Comments / 0

Community Policy