Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Cotton nominated to run Air Force’s nuclear enterprise at pivotal time

By Rachel Cohen
Posted by 
Military Times
Military Times
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden has nominated Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton to become the next commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Times has learned. If approved by the Senate, the career missileer and space officer would earn a promotion to four-star general, according to Global Strike. He would also become the first Black man to lead the organization in charge of the service’s nuclear enterprise, and the only Black person currently running an Air Force major command.

www.airforcetimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Military Times

Military Times

Vienna, VA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

 https://militarytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tommy Tuberville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Forces#U S Air#Strategic Air Command#Air Force Times#Global Strike#Air University#20th Air Force#Senate Armed Services#The Air Force#Lancer#American#Usaf#Air National Guard#Air Force Reserve#Black Air Force#The Air Force Academy#Tripwire#White House#Congress#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Iraq
Related
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force releases image of new B-21 stealth bomber

Last week, the U.S. Air Force shared a new digitally rendered image and an official fact-sheet for its under-development B-21 “Raider” stealth bombers. “The new rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the backdrop,” the Air Force said in a press statement on Tuesday. “The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider.”
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Books $58M Air Force Award for Continued C-130J Super Hercules Sustainment

Lockheed Martin will continue sustaining the U.S. Air Force’s four-engine turboprop transport aircraft following a new $57.84 million award from the service branch. The company received a firm-fixed-price, time-and-material, cost-plus-incentive-fee and requirements modification to its C-130J Super Hercules long-term sustainment contract, the Department of Defense said Friday. Lockheed will deliver...
Aerospace & DefenseLompoc Record

Air Force, Army build on joint contracting operations with JFCE 2021

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Army and Air Force contracting experts are strengthening joint operations by reviving joint exercises, beginning with the Joint Force Contracting Exercise 2021 at various locations, June 21-25. The JFCE, the first Air Force/Army training exercise since 2017, gave contracting teams the chance to practice...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Air Force makes more rights available for housing tenants

The Department of the Air Force is implementing the remaining four rights for housing tenants, including a universal lease, a process to resolve disputes with property owners and procedures for withholding rent when applicable. The Department of Defense issued policy guidance in February 2021 on the implementation and timing of...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Air Force Is Going to Navigate Jets Using Earth’s Magnetic Field

The Air Force is researching the use of Earth’s magnetic field to provide positioning for aircraft and other U.S. forces. In wartime, U.S. GPS satellites could be disabled or jammed, leaving troops scrambling for an alternative means to determine their positions—and those of adversaries. Earth’s magnetic field could provide an...
MilitaryOCRegister

Defense against nuclear attacks is up in the air: Letters

Re “China bolsters nuke options with new missile silos” (July 3):. It is time to revive Presidents Reagan SDI (Strategic Defense Initiative) designed to shoot down nuclear missiles in space. This should be a response to China’s buildup of missile sites. — Frank A. Pepe, Placentia. Pursuit of happiness. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

U.S. Air Force detonates hypersonic missile warhead in test

July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force successfully detonated a hypersonic missile warhead for the first time this week, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., announced. The prototype warhead, designed for the in-development Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon -- a hypersonic missile -- was detonated for the first time in a ground test on Wednesday, The Drive reported.
Hawaii Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

French Air Force brings Rafale fighter jets to Hawaii for first time

Jul. 2—FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Three Rafale fighter jets and 150 airmen with the French Air Force are flying training missions in Hawaii with American F-22 Raptors through Fourth of July weekend. This is the first time Dassault Rafales, which are the French air and space force's primary fighter, have...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force will let airmen walk instead of run and choose what physical tests they want to do

On Monday, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, the deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel, and services, previewed some of the changes to the service’s official physical fitness test, including allowing for service members to choose from a “menu” of different test items, with options walking instead of running and letting service members do a form of modified push-ups instead of traditional ones.
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

Air Force Says Hypersonic Missile Tests Could Kill Four Snails And 90 Clams

A USAF report cites a range of environmental impacts that could be caused by missile testing including the highly anticipated ARRW live-fire test. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has determined that future tests of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, or ARRW, could result in the deaths of four Top Shell snails and up to 90 clams at Kwajalein Atoll in the South Pacific.
Aerospace & Defensesyvnews.com

Hanscom AFB team supports ‘revolutionary’ zero trust effort

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Personnel from the AFNet Sustainment and Operations Branch at Hanscom Air Force Base are partnering with the Air Combat Command Directorate of Cyberspace and Information Dominance to develop a modern software-based perimeter that will deliver zero trust capabilities to applications across the Air Force.
Aerospace & DefenseLompoc Record

Helping in times of need: 2020 Air Force Spouse of the Year

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. -- Military spouses experience many challenges: moving frequently, having their spouse deploy for long periods of time, juggling finances, education and more. One military spouse has taken these challenges head-on and turned them into opportunities, while also taking home the 2020 Air Force Spouse of the Year award.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

U.S. Air Force Approves Kitty Hawk’s Heaviside eVTOL

Kitty Hawk’s Heaviside has become the fourth electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (evTOL) aircraft to receive military flight release from the U.S. Air Force. The airworthiness approval will allow flight testing of prototypes on U.S. military bases. Under its Agility Prime program to help... Subscription Required. U.S. Air Force Approves Kitty Hawk’s Heaviside...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

RANKED: 5 Worst U.S. Air Force Fighter Aircraft of All Time

The air forces of the United States have had pretty good luck with aircraft design. In part because of the structure of the U.S. defense industrial base, numerous firms have offered competitive aircraft designs, allowing the weeding out of poor performers at a relatively early stage. Nevertheless, not every aircraft can be a P-51 Mustang, an F6F Hellcat, or an F-15 Eagle. This is a list of a few of the less distinguished fighters designed and produced by the United States over the last century. The list only includes aircraft that saw a meaningful production run (included in parenthesis); no “Thunderscreeches,” Goblins, or similar prototype fighters.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanpeoplenews.com

Air Force Finds JADC2 Opportunity with JEDI Cancellation

JUST IN: Air Force Sees Opportunities After JEDI Cancellation. Members of the 6th Special Operations Squadron use a tablet to upload coordinates during an exercise showcasing the capabilities of the Advanced Battle Management System at Duke Field, Florida. The Pentagon’s cancellation of its cloud computing contract with Microsoft gives the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy