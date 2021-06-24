Cotton nominated to run Air Force’s nuclear enterprise at pivotal time
President Joe Biden has nominated Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton to become the next commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Times has learned. If approved by the Senate, the career missileer and space officer would earn a promotion to four-star general, according to Global Strike. He would also become the first Black man to lead the organization in charge of the service’s nuclear enterprise, and the only Black person currently running an Air Force major command.www.airforcetimes.com