University of Idaho Architecture Students Win Ann Morrison Park Design Competition
MOSCOW - Four students from the University of Idaho’s College of Art and Architecture captured first, second and third place in a statewide competition to design a new entryway for the Ann Morrison Park in Boise. In the spring of 2021 the Harry Morrison Foundation held a juried entryway design competition to gather ideas. The competition was open to any student enrolled in an Idaho university.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
