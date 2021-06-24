Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lily Collins to star as Polly Pocket in Lena Dunham’s live-action film

By Juliet Norman
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePocket-sized doll Polly Pocket is going to be magnified on the big screen in an upcoming feature film. Mattel’s tiny doll line is being turned into a live-action film that will be written and directed by actress Lena Dunham with Lily Collins to star as the bubbly Polly, the Wrap reported.

nypost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lily Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel Films#Film#Good Thing Going#Mgm#Golden Globe#Robbie Lena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesA.V. Club

Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to star in Hitchcockian noir for Netflix

According to Deadline, Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Windfall, a film described as both a “Hitchcockian thriller” and a “modern-day noir” that’s being directed by The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell. Deadline says the movie is about a young couple who arrive at a vacation home just as its being robbed. If we had to guess, we’d say Segel and Collins are playing the couple and Plemons is playing the robber, if only because “you think you’re doing one thing but then Jesse Plemons is there unexpectedly” would be one good explanation for how he manages to be in every single movie these days. This was just going to be a regular movie about a couple on vacation, but then Jesse Plemons was already there, so they found a way to work him into the script. The trick is that he’s good, so nobody’s going to object to him just showing up on every set and pretending that he’s supposed to be there.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
MoviesComicBook

The Faculty Star Looks Back on Horror Film's Initial Disappointment

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring an ensemble of up-and-coming stars, 1998's The Faculty has earned a passionate following over the years, but it was largely a financial disappointment at the time, with star Jordana Brewster recently reflecting on her surprise at its failure to connect with audiences, though also detailed how much she appreciated the opportunity. Thanks in large part to the success of Scream in 1996, the horror genre saw a massive surge in teen-oriented thrillers, with The Faculty poised to become a breakout hit, yet Brewster notes that the timing of the release might have ultimately been what prevented the film from earning major numbers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and More

The city of love! Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during the first season of Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic plot. Collins, whose character Emily Cooper touches down in France for a job opportunity without knowing what to expect, previously admitted that criticism of the show was a driving force to do better with season 2.
MoviesIGN

Greta Gerwig to Direct the Barbie Movie Starring Margot Robbie

Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, a film based on the iconic toy that is set to star Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie. As reported by Variety, Gerwig has been part of the Warner Bros. project since 2019 when she signed on to co-write the script with Marriage Story's Noah Baumbach.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Lily Rabe to Star With Jesse Plemons in HBO Max Series 'Love and Death'

“The Undoing” and “The Underground Railroad” regular Lily Rabe has been cast opposite “Fargo” and “Black Mirror” star Jesse Plemons in the HBO Max original limited series “Love and Death.” The show follows two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas (at least they do until somebody picks up an axe). The series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie Says Her Body Now Reacts Like It’s “Been in a War Zone” After Filming Action Stunts

Despite intense sequences sending the 'Suicide Squad' star's adrenaline "through the roof," Robbie told British Vogue she still wants more women working on stunt-heavy films. Margot Robbie says doing explosive action scenes has trained her body to think “it’s just been in a war zone,” but that she’s fighting for more women to get work in the genre to both dispel stereotypes and elevate women’s pay.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Actor Addresses Joining Live-Action Project

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is currently in full swing on Disney+, releasing new episodes of the animated series on Fridays. The new series picks up right where Star Wars: The Clone Wars left off, so fans of the original animated series have seen the return of some fan-favorite characters. The eighth and ninth episodes of The Bad Batch, "Reunion" and "Bounty Lost," saw the return of Seth Green as Todo 360, a character he also voiced on The Clone Wars. During a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Green compared his character to Jacob from Twilight and talked about the possibility of being in a live-action Star Wars project.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix’s “Ivy & Bean” Live-Action Films to be Directed by Elissa Down – Netflix News

At the end of 2020 we announced that Netflix would be producing a number of 1-hour, live action family films based on Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series “Ivy & Bean”. We now know that Elissa Down (“Feel The Beat”) will direct the films along with the names of a few cast members. Left to right: Keslee Blalock (“Family Camp”) will play ‘Ivy’; Newcomer Madison Skye Validum will play ‘Bean’; and Lidya Jewett (“Good Girls”) will play ‘Nancy’.
MoviesYardbarker

The best films that mix live action and animation

There are a lot of animated movies. There are also a lot of live-action movies. On occasion, though, those worlds collide. In that classic peanut butter cup style, we get animation in our live-action. Among the movies that mix these two mediums, these are some of the most noteworthy, as well as some of our favorites. We tried to focus primarily on movies where animation and live-action truly mix, not merely live-action films with an animated sequence. If the animated section is notable enough, though, we considered it for the list as well.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The SpringHill Company And Genius Entertainment Partner With Nickelodeon And Awesomeness Films To Produce New Live-Action Movie, Fantasy Football

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films today announced the production of new original live-action movie Fantasy Football, executive produced by The SpringHill Company ( Space Jam: A New Legacy), the empowerment-led media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and in partnership with wunderkind and creative mastermind Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment ( Little). In Fantasy Football, 15-year-old Carmen Coleman (Marsai Martin, Black-ish) discovers she can control her professional football player dad's prowess on the field through her video game. Zoe Marshall ( Charmed) is writing the Fantasy Football screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Marshall is represented by JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Ashley Holland at WME and Adesuwa McCalla at MetaMorphic Entertainment. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are executive producing along with Carol Martin for Genius Entertainment. Jamila Jordan-Theus will produce for Genius Entertainment as well. Production is set to begin in early 2022.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy