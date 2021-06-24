The Possible Health Benefits Of Drinking Rum
As Captain Jack Sparrow inquired more than once, "Why is the rum always gone?" Although he may not have been guzzling his spiced brown alcohol by the bottle for health reasons, his perplexity was legitimate. Rum is one of the most popular liquors in the world, and for good reason. It's the star ingredient in many delicious, tropical fruit-infused cocktails, including daiquiris, mojitos, piña coladas, mai tais, hurricanes, and dark 'n' stormies. Its sweet and pleasant yet strong and bold flavor comes from fermented and distilled sugarcane juice or molasses, reports Paste Magazine.www.mashed.com