With Peacock's series adaptation of Wondery's Dr. Death set to premiere on the streaming service next week, fans of the hit podcast series are getting a chance to go behind the scenes to learn how the project was brought to visual life. Inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), both the podcast and streaming series explore how a devious mind and a broken system combined in the most horrific of ways. A system that throws roadblock after roadblock in the way of neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin), vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), and Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb) as they look to put a stop to Dr. Duntsch once and for all.