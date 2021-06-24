Cancel
Silicon Valley aviation startup accuses Larry Page-backed rival of stealing secrets

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legal dogfight is raging in Silicon Valley — with two deep-pocketed startups accusing each other of stealing futuristic airplane designs. Archer Aviation — which archrival Wisk Aero sued this spring for allegedly stealing its plans for an electric-powered “air taxi” that’s capable of flying like both a plane and a helicopter — fired a legal salvo on Thursday claiming that Wisk is actually the real thief, The Post has learned.

