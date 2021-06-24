Silicon Valley aviation startup accuses Larry Page-backed rival of stealing secrets

It’s been about a year since Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer decided to expand its U.S. operations outside of the I-95 corridor, setting up shop in Silicon Valley with an eye for increased work with tech clients. According to the firm, things are going quite well, fueled by an active IPO and M&A market, expanding antitrust work, the ability of the firm to recruit local talent and, as it turns out, a bit of curiosity on the part of prospective clients.