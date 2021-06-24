E-commerce startup Sendle raises $35M to connect small biz with unused space in delivery trucks
Sendle, an Australian e-commerce shipping company which opened a Seattle headquarters in 2019, raised $35 million in a Series C funding round to expand in the U.S. The company helps small e-commerce businesses by taking advantage of unused space in existing delivery trucks. The idea is to speed up delivery times for smaller players and keep up with giants such as Amazon that have shifted consumer expectations for shipping speed and cost.www.geekwire.com