E-commerce startup Sendle raises $35M to connect small biz with unused space in delivery trucks

If you have a little bit of tech knowledge and need to get your e-commerce program in gear, then Ryan Szrama, president/CEO of Centarro, might have the answer. Centarro is the company behind Drupal Commerce, an open-source e-commerce framework that can perform a variety of functions needed by online merchants: it presents products for purchase; walks customers through the checkout process; keeps track of invoices, receipts, orders and payments; and facilitates shipping.