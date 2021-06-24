The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shows His Support For Comic Book Shops
After Mister Miracle artist Mitch Gerads noticed that the newest posted for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad featured a note encouraging people to find the source material at their local comic book retailer, Gunn tweeted that he wanted to support comic book stores, publishers, and talent following the catastrophic damage wrought on the industry last year when the COVID-19 pandemic froze Diamond Comics Distributors and shut down most comic shops for weeks or months. The idea of promoting comics or comic shops in movies or the promotional material that surrounds them is a popular request from direct market retailers, but inconsistently done (you'd probably say rare).