Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shows His Support For Comic Book Shops

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Mister Miracle artist Mitch Gerads noticed that the newest posted for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad featured a note encouraging people to find the source material at their local comic book retailer, Gunn tweeted that he wanted to support comic book stores, publishers, and talent following the catastrophic damage wrought on the industry last year when the COVID-19 pandemic froze Diamond Comics Distributors and shut down most comic shops for weeks or months. The idea of promoting comics or comic shops in movies or the promotional material that surrounds them is a popular request from direct market retailers, but inconsistently done (you'd probably say rare).

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Alice Braga
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Book Shops#Jamesgunn#Super Villains#Polka Dot Man#T D K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Filming action stunts has affected Margot Robbie's body

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Margot Robbie elaborated on how the stunts she performed has affected her body and adrenaline responses while working on various movie projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming star of James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' during a news interview said that doing explosive...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

James Gunn explains Harley Quinn's new look in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has confirmed the inspiration behind one of Harley Quinn's new looks in the upcoming DC sequel. Breaking down the aesthetics of the outing's latest teaser, the filmmaker, who is perhaps best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed that the iconic character's costume was one the most discussed topics among fans prior to him even coming on board.
Collider

Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Cast and James Gunn to Guest Star on Wipeout

We're a little over a month away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and the DC Comics blockbuster is already finding its way into the public consciousness. The characters from the live-action film will be appearing in countless toys, comics, and other pieces of merchandise — and now, it looks like they'll even be crossing over into reality TV. On Wednesday, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn shared a promo for an upcoming episode of Wipeout, which just so happens to be hosted by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena. The promo revealed that multiple members of the film's cast — and Gunn himself — will be appearing on Wipeout's episode on Sunday, August 1st, and even makes a joke about Cena's proclivity for wearing the Peacemaker costume.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Corrects Misspelled Character Name on Merch

The highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad is finally being released next month and while it will feature some of the same characters as Suicide Squad (2016), director James Gunn has made it clear you don't need to see the first movie to understand his new one. In addition to returning cast members like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, The Suicide Squad will feature a long list of new stars. One such person is Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2. Recently, a fan shared a photo of a trading card that was included in a box of Splat hair dye. The image featured Ratcatcher 2's real name, which according to Gunn, was spelled incorrectly.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

James Gunn’s NOT ‘The Suicide Squad’ Playlist Slaps. Listen To it Here

It was all music to James Gunn’s ears but didn’t quite make the cut. What are we talking about? Gunn, in crafting the soundtrack for his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad, picked songs to include and, for a variety of reasons, couldn’t, wouldn’t or didn’t use other songs. The full soundtrack – and song listing — won’t be out until closer to the sequel’s August 6 release, though we know it includes “Rain” by Grandson, featuring Jessie Reyez, which can be heard in the trailer. What’s unusual is that Gunn, at the request of Empire, shared a playlist of 10 songs song that almost made the soundtrack and explained why they failed to do so. Interestingly, in revealing what he did not use, Gunn also announced a couple of songs that will be heard in the movie and, presumably, on the soundtrack.
MoviesEmpire

Empire Issue Preview: The Suicide Squad, James Gunn Special, M Night Shyamalan, Reminiscence, Peter Jackson And Edgar Wright

You never know quite what you’re going to get with a new James Gunn movie – and his take on The Suicide Squad looks set to be especially wild. The comic book chaos of Guardians, with the subversive violence and genre-twists of Super and Slither, plus an entire squad of miscreants taking on a giant rampaging alien starfish? Go on then, we’re in. This month’s issue of Empire goes deep into the making of Gunn’s upcoming gonzo DC Comics adaptation – with five collectible covers featuring the all-new Squad, a world-exclusive Jim Lee art print, and a major James Gunn special. Find it on newsstands from Thursday 8 July, and take a sneak peek inside the mag here.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Disney Fired James Gunn, Looks Like It Took Warner Bros. No Time At All To Ask About The Suicide Squad

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s no secret that the superhero genre is massively popular, with a number of cinematic universes competing for box office supremacy. The two largest are the MCU and DCEU, with select talent working on both properties. Filmmaker James Gunn is one of those big names, and fans can’t wait to see him pivot to DC with The Suicide Squad. And it turns out that Warner Bros. didn’t waste any time getting Gunn involved after he was (temporarily) fired by Disney.
Moviesuncrazed.com

James Gunn Shares First-Look At Suicide Squad Spin-off ‘Peacemaker’

Director James Gunn has shared a first-look at the new Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker. The character, Peacemaker, is played by John Cena in the upcoming Suicide Squad film and plans for his spin-off show have been underway for months. Both the film and the new series were written by Gunn.
MoviesEmpire

The Suicide Squad Is ‘An Unedited Version Of James Gunn’ – Exclusive Images

You could hardly accuse the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies of being safe – the films that took Marvel fully cosmic, with sentient flora and fauna among its core cast. But with The Suicide Squad, writer-director James Gunn is fully unleashed, crossing over his wild comic book visuals with the darker-edged likes of Super and Slither for a colourful, violent, unexpected summer blockbuster. That meant not only drawing together a line-up of bizarre characters from the annals of the DC Comics vault – including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, the Sylvester Stallone-voiced King Shark, Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2 and David Dastmalchian’s Polka Dot Man, rubbing shoulders with Margot Robbie’s established fan-favourite Harley Quinn – but doing whatever he pleased with them.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Deathstroke is almost in the Suicide Squad, according to James Gunn

Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke seemed to be one of the DCEU’s most promising characters. However, he was pulled from the plans and almost came back, but no. After the premiere of The Justice League expectations of what would follow in the DCEU. However, despite having introduced a legion of villains in a scene in the film, the studio did not use those plans. Apparently these ideas had been proposed by Zack Snyder and taking the director out of the picture, there was no continuity for what was to come. Deathstroke, Lex Luthor and other characters, they did not reach to be explored.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

James Gunn Discusses Batman & Superman’s Impact On Show

The DC Extended Universe is set to get its first television series in the form of Peacemaker, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, which is also written and directed by James Gunn. Played by John Cena, the vigilante Peacemaker will get his origins explored in the HBO Max series, giving us greater insight into the character’s psyche. In an interview with Empire to discuss the series, Gunn broke down the oddities of Cena’s character, revealed that the series focuses on a “big science-fiction story”, discussed how the character is problematic and how he co-exists with DC’s finest heroes: Batman and Superman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Wants James Gunn Back For Suicide Squad 3 And More Spinoffs

It looks like James Gunn has made himself at home over at DC. Though the filmmaker’s due to return to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, his creative partnership with the House of Ideas’ rivals seems to be in better shape these days. He got full creative control on his upcoming The Suicide Squad and he’s already completed production on spinoff series Peacemaker, starring John Cena’s vigilante. It wouldn’t be a shock, then, for the writer/director to return for many more projects.
TV SeriesIGN

James Gunn Doesn't Consider Pre-WandaVision MCU Shows Canon

There was a time before Marvel Studios began producing its own TV shows for Disney Plus, that there were a bunch of different Marvel shows already on TV with dubious connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And director James Gunn says that even shows like Agents of SHIELD don’t really count.

Comments / 0

Community Policy