Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Western Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Western Clay; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD...EAST CENTRAL ALACHUA...NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 440 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Cove Springs, moving west at 20 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Melrose, George`s Lake, Lake Geneva, Penney Farms and Putnam Hall.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Geneva, FL
City
Alachua, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Penney Farms, FL
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
City
Keystone Heights, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Putnam Hall, FL
County
Clay County, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
County
Bradford County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Eastern Alachua#Eastern Clay#Western Clay#Nws Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy