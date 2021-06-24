Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Alachua by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Western Alachua SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 432 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gainesville Airport, or near Gainesville, moving south at 25 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Waldo and Grove Park.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Waldo, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Western Alachua#Nws Jacksonville#University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy