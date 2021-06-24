Woman killed in minivan-dump truck collision

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — A woman driving a minivan died in a collision with a dump truck in Pelham, police said Thursday.

The collision happened at about 7:30 a.m. when the southbound van crossed a center line and struck the rear corner of the truck, which was traveling north and carrying a load of rocks, police said.

WMUR-TV reports officials said the van driver, a 30-year-old woman from Dracut, Massachusetts, was killed in the collision. Her name wasn’t released.

The truck flipped onto its side. The driver wasn’t hurt.