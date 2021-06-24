Cancel
Michigan State

SW Michigan man convicted of 3 murders likely to be cleared

The Associated Press
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge will be asked to throw out the murder convictions of a southwestern Michigan man who is serving a life sentence for three slayings in 2005, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Corey McCall’s hearing in Berrien County court was scheduled for Friday.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot in the head during a home invasion in Benton Harbor.

McCall, now 39, was not accused of being the shooter. But he was identified by a survivor as someone who was armed and in the house. McCall told police that he was at a store.

The attorney general’s office said its conviction integrity unit took a fresh look at McCall’s case. He was expected to be released from a state prison in Ionia.

Gilbert Poole, who was exonerated of murder in May after 32 years in prison, was expected to meet him Friday.

