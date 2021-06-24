Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

4 more suspects held in Mexico border attack that killed 19

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hdKY_0aeQj9Lg00
Law enforcement officials say gunmen aboard a number of vehicles have staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities said Thursday they have arrested four more suspects in the weekend shootings in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa that killed 19 people, 15 of whom appeared to be innocent bystanders.

Another suspect was detained earlier after being wounded during the apparently random gun attacks Saturday.

Prosecutors in the border state of Tamaulipas said the latest arrests came during raids that also freed 18 kidnap victims, four of whom are believed to be U.S. citizens.

In one raid on a house east of Reynosa, police found 10 kidnap victims, two of them Americans. One man had ben abducted three weeks ago and was still being held even though relatives had paid a ransom for his release, authorities said.

A U.S. woman and her 3-year-old daughter from Edinburgh, Texas, were found in a raid on another house. They had been kidnapped when they entered Mexico to search for the woman’s husband, who had disappeared earlier.

The other 14 kidnap victims were Mexican citizens, ranging from nurses and an engineer to store and business employees, prosecutors said.

Pickup trucks with home-made welded steel plate armor were also found in the raids, which targeted the “Scorpions” and “Cyclones” factions of the Gulf Cartel.

The Scorpions were once a specialized security force for cartel leaders, Now they and the Cyclones operate their own smuggling, trafficking and extortion territory east of Reynosa, in Rio Bravo and Matamoros.

The two groups apparently joined up to attack Reynosa on Saturday in an apparent bid to weaken the rival Metros faction. The Metros have long dominated Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. The area is a lucrative corridor for trafficking contraband and migrants across the U.S. border.

All three factions — the Metros, the Scorpions and the Cyclones — were part of the Gulf Cartel, but struggles over leadership and territory have raged since the arrest of drug lord Osiel Cárdenas Guillén in 2003 and the cartel’s split with its former henchmen, the Zetas, around 2010.

State prosecutor Irving Barrios said Tuesday that investigations suggested that pickup trucks carrying gunmen from the Scorpions and Cyclones drove into Reynosa and opened fire “to destabilize Reynosa and gain territory there.” He said their aim was “to create terror in a portion of the public so they could come in and take control.”

There is evidence that the groups of hitmen riding in a half-dozen pickup trucks sought to sow panic and also robbed people. Four of the suspects were killed in confrontations with the police and National Guard.

Federal prosecutors have said they are taking over the case, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has pledged “a thorough investigation.”

López Obrador also said Thursday that another suspect had been detained in the 2019 ambush slayings of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens near the northern border, bringing to 22 the number of arrests in the case.

“Practically all of those who participated (in the killings) have been detained,” the president said.

Adrián LeBarón, the father of one of the murdered woman, wrote in his Twitter account that the suspect arrested was known by the nickname “Tolteca” and was a leader of the gang, adding, “Today there is one criminal less on the streets.”

The three women and six children from the extended Langford, LeBaron and Miller families were ambushed and slain by suspected drug gang assassins on Nov. 4, 2019.

Initial investigations suggested a squad of gunmen from a drug gang that originated in the border city of Ciudad Juarez set up the ambush to kill members of a rival cartel. However, relatives of the victims say that at some point, the gunmen must have known who they were killing.

While López Obrador cast the arrests as proof the Mexican law enforcement system works, the killings in Reynosa, and the latest nationwide homicide figures, suggest president’s “hugs not bullets” crime strategy is doing little to decrease deaths.

There were 2,963 homicides in May, the latest month for which figures are available, higher than May 2020 and well above the numbers that prevailed when López Obrador took office in December 2018.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Mexico#Ap#Americans#Mexican#Cyclones#The Gulf Cartel#Metros#Zetas#State#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
Related
Public SafetyKVIA

2 police officers & 4 cartel hit men killed in Juarez attacks

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Mexican authorities on Tuesday confirmed a half-dozen deaths stemming from shootouts involving police and drug cartel hit men in Juárez, according to ABC-7's news-gathering partners at Canal 44. There were several separate, and believed to be coordinated attacks, made on police Monday night that ignited the...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Drug violence breaks out in Zacatecas and leaves at least 18 dead in a clash between cartels

The violence of the Mexican narco has no stop in Zacatecas, where this week the executions and the crossfire between criminal organizations have left about 30 dead. This Friday, at least 18 people were killed in the municipality of Valparaíso in the umpteenth confrontation between cartels, as confirmed by the authorities. The State is the scene of an increasingly bloody war between the most powerful drug trafficking networks in Mexico: Jalisco Nueva Generación and Sinaloa, who seek to take control of the territory.
Public Safetypinalcentral.com

18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico

VALPARAISO, Mexico (AP) — The bullet-ridden bodies of 18 men were discovered after what appeared to have been a shootout between members of rival drug cartels in northern Mexico, authorities said Friday. The bodies were found in a remote, rural area of the north-central state of Zacatecas, state security department...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead

Fear has invaded the Mexican border city of Reynosa after gunmen in vehicles killed 14 people, including taxis drivers, workers and a nursing student, and security forces responded with operations that left four suspects dead. While this city across the border from McAllen, Texas is used to cartel violence as...
Public SafetyNew York Post

18 killed in bloody shootout between Mexican drug cartels

Eighteen people were killed during a bloody shootout between suspected Mexican drug cartels on Friday. The gunfight happened in the city of Valparaiso in a remote area of Zacatecas state, just north of Mexico City, according to several reports, citing Rocio Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the state government. She told...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Mexican avocado producers are arming themselves to fend off cartels

Avocado and blackberry producers in southwest Mexico have formed an armed group to keep out cartels. Farmers and farmhands in Michoacán state were motivated to act by frequent kidnappings and extortion demands. "It's cheaper to buy a rifle than to pay extortion," one member of the group said. Fed up...
Public SafetyArs Technica

Ten-year hacktivist fugitive Commander X arrested in Mexico

A decade after Chris "Commander X" Doyon skipped out on a federal hacking charge and fled the country, the long arm of US law enforcement this week stretched out its hand and plucked him from Mexico City, where he had claimed political asylum. Doyon now faces all of the original charges for coordinating a 2010 High Orbit Ion Cannon (HOIC) DDoS attack on servers belonging to Santa Cruz, California, plus a serious new charge for jumping bail.
Public Safetykyma.com

Mutilated bodies found on a Mexican highway near the U.S. border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican soldiers found mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway next to the border from Roma, Texas. Police say this incident is the latest massacre and drug cartel battle this month, resembling the darkest days of Mexico's 2006-2012 drug war. The Associated Press...
Public Safetykurv.com

Laredo Family Missing In Mexico

A family from Laredo is missing in Mexico. Gladys Perez Sanchez and her children, 16-year-old Juan Gonzalez and nine-year-old Michelle Duran, disappeared after visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo south of Nuevo Laredo a week ago. LMT Online reported Friday that the trio are thought to be traveling in their yellow...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Disappearances at 50 on Mexico road to border

MEXICO CITY -- As many as 50 people are missing after setting out on three-hour car trips this year between Mexico's industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo on a well-traveled stretch of road that media outlets have dubbed "the highway of death." Relatives say family...
MilitaryThe Guardian

Mexican army swallows up national guard to take on bigger policing role

Mexico’s president has announced plans to make the national guard part of the army, erasing the thin pretense of a civilian-controlled force that was used to gain approval for its creation two years ago. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dissolved the former federal police soon after taking office in late...
Public SafetyBBC

Colombia's president seen next to helicopter hit by gunfire

Gunfire has hit a helicopter carrying the president of Colombia as it flew near the border with Venezuela. President Iván Duque was filmed on the tarmac after gunfire attack. A spokesman for the presidency said nobody was hurt in the incident. Mr Duque denounced the "cowardly attack" and said he...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

At least 50 missing after traveling on Mexico’s "highway of death"

At least 50 people are missing in Mexico after embarking on three-hour car trips between the industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo, a stretch of road local media have called "the highway of death," AP reports. The big picture: About a half-dozen men have reappeared...
Immigrationsandiegouniontribune.com

Migrants held in filthy conditions in Mexico border town

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s governmental human rights commission said Thursday that migrants have been detained in filthy conditions in the border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. The commission described visiting a municipal police facility where there was sewage, blocked toilets, rats and a horrendous smell in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy