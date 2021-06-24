Free MLB Picks For Today 6/25/2021

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets MLB Pick Prediction 6/25/2021. Phillies at Mets—MLB pick is New York Mets in Game 1 of doubleheader. Starting for the Mets is Taijuan Walker. The righthander has been outstanding with an ERA of 2.42 and WHIP of 1.05 in his thirteen starts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of his past ten starts. Aaron Nola counters for the Phillies. The veteran past four starts has given up thirteen earned runs in 20 innings of work. His strikeout rate has dipped this year. New York bullpen has been good at home with an ERA of 2.76 and with teams hitting .194 on this unit. On the road Philadelphia hitting only .217 against righthanders. New York has won 22 of 31 at home and the Phillies have dropped 23 of 36 on the road. Play New York in Game 1.