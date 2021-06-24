Free MLB Picks For Today 6/25/2021

Cancel
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets MLB Pick Prediction 6/25/2021. Phillies at Mets—MLB pick is New York Mets in Game 1 of doubleheader. Starting for the Mets is Taijuan Walker. The righthander has been outstanding with an ERA of 2.42 and WHIP of 1.05 in his thirteen starts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of his past ten starts. Aaron Nola counters for the Phillies. The veteran past four starts has given up thirteen earned runs in 20 innings of work. His strikeout rate has dipped this year. New York bullpen has been good at home with an ERA of 2.76 and with teams hitting .194 on this unit. On the road Philadelphia hitting only .217 against righthanders. New York has won 22 of 31 at home and the Phillies have dropped 23 of 36 on the road. Play New York in Game 1.

www.tonyspicks.com
MLB
Forbes

How Much Can Chicago White Sox Add To A Franchise-Record Payroll?

There’s little doubt that the White Sox have at least one big move in them before the trade deadline arrives. But history says they will be cautious in adding payroll, which suggests they will proceed cautiously in upcoming weeks. While the Sox are on pace to win 96, injuries have...
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Cubs vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick, and more – 6/28/2021

The Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers in a crucial NL Central series. The Cubs trail Milwaukee by three games for the division lead, meaning they could potentially tie up the division with a series sweep. This is one of the most exciting games of Monday night, as both teams should be playing their best baseball with so much on the line. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Cubs-Brewers prediction and pick.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick, and more – 6/28/2021

The Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to the Midwest to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series. The Cardinals have not lived up to the preseason expectations that many held for them, while the Diamondbacks have been one of the worst teams in the MLB all year and will be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. While both of these teams have struggled, I still expect this to be a good ball game. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Diamondbacks-Cardinals prediction and pick.
MLB

Mets vs. Brewers odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for July 6 from proven computer model

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday, in the second of a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets (44-37), in first place in the National League East by four games, have a 10-4 record in deGrom's starts this year. The Brewers (51-35) who have a six-game lead in the National League Central, lost to the Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night. They have lost back-to-back games after winning their previous 11.
MLB

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels will play game two with the Seattle Mariners at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Angels are 3-2 in their last 5 games this season. Los Angeles has won two of the three meetings against the Red Sox but they were beaten in the opening series against the Mariners to a score of 3-7. The team delivered 3 runs, 9 hits, and 3 RBIs in the game. The first point was made by David Fletcher in the 1st inning and the final point was earned by Shohei Ohtani in the 3rd. Los Angeles is 4th in the AL West standings with a 44-43 record.
MLB

Mookie Betts, Michael Brantley out of All-Star Game; MLB names replacements

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley are among the players who have decided not to play in the All-Star Game, it was announced Saturday. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was among the announced replacements, but he opted later Saturday to decline so he...
MLB

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 7/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will play the last game of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park, CA, on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). After a 4-2 defeat to the Padres in the series opener on Friday, Colorado is now 38-51. Colorado dropped three of its previous four matches and is 18 matches behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLB

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 7/11/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLB

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees and the Houston Astros will meet for the second game in a three-game weekend set at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. The Yankees managed a shutout victory in Friday’s opener. The Yankees are in fourth-place at 45-42, 9 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East Division. The Astros lead in the AL West Standings at 54-35.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez to Transfer to Class AAA Charlotte

Sox' Eloy Jiménez to transfer to Class AAA Charlotte originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eloy Jiménez is getting one step closer to returning to the Sox' lineup. The 24-year-old — who played in his first rehab game Saturday for the Class A Winston-Salem Dash — will be transferred to the Class AAA Charlotte Knights beginning Tuesday.
MLB

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins in loanDepot park, Miami, FL, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). After a 14-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Atlanta is now 42-44. After dropping the first two matches, Atlanta escaped a three-game sweep at the hands of the Pirates by dominating the last game. The Braves are 4 1/2 matches behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Game 2 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Game 2 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Pittsburgh Pirates will play game two with the New York Mets at the Citi Field in Flushing, NY on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Pirates are 3-2 in their last 5 games this season. The team lost the first game with the Mets and ended with an ugly score of 4-13. Pittsburgh managed to deliver 4 runs, 9 hits, and 4 RBIs. Ben Gamel scored the first point in the 2nd inning and Wilmer Difo earned the last point in the 9th inning. The Pirates are 5th in the NL Central standings with a 32-55 record.
MLB

Chicago White Sox vs Baltimore Orioles 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will play the second game of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, 4:05 PM (EDT). After a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Chicago is now at 51-35. Lance Lynn pitched six innings for the White Sox, allowing just one run. Chicago leads the American League Central by 7 1/2 games over the Cleveland Indians, who are in second place.
MLB

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Oakland Athletics (51-40) and Texas Rangers (35-54) put a lid on their first-half-ending three-game series Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Athletics vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Chris...
MLB

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays (44-41) will battle the Tampa Bay Rays (52-36) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend competition at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Toronto just split the quick two-game set versus the Baltimore Orioles after losing the opener at 5-7 on Tuesday and winning the final installment at 10-2 on Wednesday. In the series opener, the Blue Jays scored only one run in a 1-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Toronto Blue Jays earned the lone run scored in the 3rd inning and the team was scoreless in the remaining 6 innings heading to a 1-7 defeat. Starter Alek Manoah lasted only for 3.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits with three walks granted and struck out nine Tampa batters in the loss.
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the San Francisco Giants at the Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday, July 9, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks are heading to this game as one of the worst teams in the league with an overall record of 26-64 following a disappointing defeat against the Colorado Rockies during their last match, taking over the last place in the National League West Division.
MLB

From Spider Tack to Shohei's homers, MLB 1st half intrigues

The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants are better than just about anyone expected. The Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins have unexpectedly struggled. Shohei Ohtani has turned into the best two-way player since the Babe. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. have continued their evolution into baseball-bashing superstars. Jacob deGrom has a 1.08 ERA, which could threaten the modern-era season record of 1.12 set in 1968 by Bob Gibson.
MLB
NBC Chicago

How Cubs, White Sox Fans Can Watch the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

How Cubs, White Sox fans can watch the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Shohei Ohtani, an All-Star both at the plate and on the mound, is set to step into the national spotlight for those yet to see him bash high-towering home runs on a nightly basis out West.

