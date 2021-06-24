Save $40 off this compact portable power station with enough juice for all your devices

Multitask at home or on the go with the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard. This workspace gadget features a modern, minimalist design, and it’s slim enough to take anywhere. Ideal for typing on your smartphone, computer, tablet, and more, this gadget increases your productivity. What’s more, you can connect this accessory to practically any device and any operating system. Even better, the K380 automatically maps keys and remembers your shortcuts. Moreover, you can connect up to 3 devices to this keyboard. Furthermore, with all the keys in a tight design, your setup only takes up a small amount of space. All the while, the scooped, low-profile scissor keys offer a smooth, laptop-like experience. Best of all, with a 2-year battery life, you can stay connected for longer. Finally, you can even type, record, and stream thanks to the modern design tools.