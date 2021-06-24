Cancel
Tasca, Troy Coughlin Jr. Say EVs Could Bring New Level of Excitement to NHRA

By Susan Wade
Autoweek.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is committing to an EV class in its Summit E.T. Series for 2022. While racer Troy Coughlin Jr. is partial to the engines and sounds on the NHRA drag strip today, he concedes that the new class would attract new fans and racers to the series.

