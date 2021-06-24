Designed to be a destination: Hube's Place open in Greenup

From left to right, Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs, Becky Jo Bates, Jeremy Bates and Shannon Worthington. Charles Romans | The Daily Independent Charles Romans | The Daily Independent

GREENUP Hube’s Place was designed from the beginning to be a destination where patrons could come in, see a variety of interesting items, and be provided with everything they need to enjoy their weekends and evenings.

The new business is owned by Becky Jo and Jeremy Bates, and Mike and Shannon Worthington, of Greenup, and is located in the corner of the Town Hill Plaza at the junction of Route 2 and U.S. 23 in Greenup. Co-owner Becky Jo Bates said that everyone involved shared a vision of place that was not simply another business that sold alcohol in the newly “wet” town.

“We wanted to base the business as a place where anyone could walk in, and whether they are buying alcohol or something along the lines of specialty gifts, then they would be able to,” Bates said.

Currently the business is utilizing a space that the owners had readily available, but growth and expansion is something they are focused on from the beginning, she said.

“We intend to branch out and offer wedding supplies and since there are a lot of camps out here, we also want to offer camping and fishing supplies,” Bates said. “And we have specialty candles coming in and we will be offering gift baskets in the future.”

Bates said Hube’s Place has whiskey barrel furniture coming to the business and that there will be antique 1920s and ’30s automobiles there for patrons to enjoy. These things and more, she said, people can look forward to once the new building is constructed, and she hopes to break ground on that within a month. That new building will be built in the center of the plaza directly between Cash Express and Little Sandy Tire, Bates said.

But in order to maintain their alcohol license they needed to open. So Hube’s Place is currently built around a core of various alcoholic products.

“This is a temporary location, just to get the doors open and start working,” she said.

Hube’s Place is a family business built by two generations, Bates said. Even the name is family-oriented, being named after her great-grandfather, Hubert Worthington, who was of course known as “Hube.”

“He was a little bit of a known ‘wild man,’” Bates said fondly. “In his time, during Prohibition Days, he was running illegal liquor, racing cars, and runnin’ around.”

Bates said her father and uncle, and her grandfather Glenn Worthington, spent a lot of time keeping him out of trouble. And some of those vehicles used by her great-grandfather will be shown when the new building is erected, Bates said.

Bates’ husband, Jeremy, said it was always his intent as well to make the new business into something special for Greenup County. He was instrumental, working for years to gather support, for the passage of legislation that would allow Greenup to be able to sell alcohol.

Part of his thoughts were that most “high end” restaurants and hotels won’t open in an area where they can’t sell alcohol, and that all the potential tax dollars made from the sale of alcohol could benefit Greenup rather than being spent in other counties and states.

“The business has been growing really fast,” Bates said at the grand-opening Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

“We’ve had a lot of positive response. ... One of my goals on the alcohol side of it was to make sure to get the high-quality bourbons and wines in here so people could enjoy them,” he said.

Bates said Manager Bill Brock has taken over the craft beer section, and is regularly searching for local brewers and suppliers, because there is a small but growing group whose interests are focused on craft beer.

“One of our best-selling IPAs is brewed in Lexington,” Brock said. “IPA stands for India Pale Ale. It was a type of brewing they did in England to be sent to India. These pale ales are made specifically to get hot and cold, and avoid becoming the ‘skunky’ beer people have complained about. They could get hot and cold during shipping all over the world, and not have that problem.”

Co-owner Shannon Worthington said he believes Hube’s Place can be a business that helps to revitalize Greenup in a time when every local economy is still reeling from the after-effects of the pandemic.

“The way I see it is that we want to be a destination, something that brings more traffic into Greenup,” Worthington said. “Right now, there are a lot of businesses that are kind of struggling.”

Worthington went on to say that people need a destination — a reason to be there — or they simply won’t come, and the city and county lose out on potential tax dollars and other revenue. “We want to attract more business to Greenup to help it prosper.”

At its current location, Hube’s Place offers a broad selection of spirits, many of them local, and a custom manufactured “beer cave” designed to keep beer at the optimal temperature. The owners invite everyone to come in for their favorite beverage, and if they don’t have it in stock, they said they can order it for you. Customers can check out the Hube’s Place Facebook page or call (606) 314-1163.