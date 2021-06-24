Heilind Electronics Expands Sensor Offering with Sensata-Cynergy3 Temperature Sensors

Let me see if I can read your mind, mysterious reader, about why you're here. Have you recently had a damaging water leak? And, if that's not spot-on, did someone close to have one recently? The Phyn Smart Water Sensor won't stop a leak from happening, but it can alert you when one occurs. It's a low-cost option to help keep anxiety at bay. Even if you haven't experienced water damage yet, it could happen at any time. Being prepared is step one.