Windows 11’s Intel-powered Android apps will run on AMD and Arm processors, too

By Chaim Gartenberg
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest announcements at today’s Windows 11 reveal was that Microsoft would offer the option to run Android apps on its new operating system, powered by a new “Intel Bridge” compiler that helps those apps run on x86 systems. But despite being an Intel-developed system, Android apps on Windows 11 won’t just be limited to computers with Intel CPUs. AMD and Arm-based processors will also support Android apps.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Windows Apps#Intel Bridge#Verge#Tiktok#Microsoft Store
