Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

I CAN AND I WILL: Hidden treasures to be found off main road

Destin Log
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy wife and I were driving from Missouri to Florida a few days ago when the traffic completely stopped on Interstate 65. We drove five miles over the next 30 minutes when we decided to take the backroads to bypass the horrible traffic. What started as an interruption to our nice and tidy four-lane trip driving past concrete buildings, billboards, and truck stops was a gift worth the hindrance.

www.thedestinlog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Treasures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionDestin Log

I CAN AND I WILL: Church and a gas station

I’m driving to Alabama today and I noticed that my gasoline light appeared with an audible chime to remind me that I need to stop before long to refuel my engine. I ponder while I drive. In fact, that’s when I do my best pondering. This was on a Saturday and I needed to be at church on Sunday. I need church. Some folks don’t, but I do.
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

I once was lost, but now I'm found

Luke 15:11-24 states, “And he said, a certain man had two sons: And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine. And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him. And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father's have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee. And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry: For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.”
Evansville, INwevv.com

When Can I Set Off My Fireworks in the Tri-State?

With Independence Day 2021 quickly approaching, residents should be conscious of local laws when it comes to shooting off fireworks. If you don't follow your local ordinances when setting off fireworks, authorities say you could face fines or other serious charges, depending on the nature of the situation. Those attending...
Yankton Daily Press

Letter: Road Worries I

We are a group of scouts from Troop 133. We are concerned about people speeding down roads where kids and animals are playing. They could hit a kid or someone or something while speeding down the road. Thanks.
LifestyleBolivar Herald Free Press

The trip I still treasure: Have I got a deal for you

Judging by the throngs of people surging into airports and tourist spots, summer vacation is alive and well once again. The country is finally unfurling from its COVID cocoon as families spread their wings. As much as we all yearn for the perfect summer trip, it’s often the unexpected adventures...
Travelsportswar.com

I used to be that way, but I found a good mix

Our beach trips include many excursions and activities, i.e. snorkeling, boating, tours of historic areas, etc. I usually doo a day on the beach, then a day of adventure, and alternate. Now my wife and kids, they would be happy on the beach all day. But I drag them along.
JobsMurfreesboro Post

Why I made the move to Main Street

26 jobs in 11 years. Yes, I had 26 jobs in 11 years and that is from the time I graduated high school, until I was hired as a part-time editor at Channel 2 in May of 1997. In the 24 years that followed, I had two jobs. Now, let’s make it three.
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Local Craft Beer: Come on in for a cold one

Tehachapi is home to Local Craft Beer, a mom-and-pop business that has expanded its sales to all around the world. Tyson and Katie Southworth offer 19 handcrafted beers at Local Craft Beer, located at 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G. The couple took over the business in December 2015, and have...
Posted by
Only In Indiana

The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean

There’s a secluded and hidden beach in Palmyra, Indiana, that few Hoosiers know about, and it’s absolutely perfect if you’re looking for some peace and tranquility during the warmest months of the year. Pristine blue waters and a sandy beach will make you think you’ve gone to the Bahamas for the day! It turns out […] The post The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalsthefreepress.ca

Off-leash dog harasses baby seal on Vancouver Island beach

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is reaching out to the public to help identify the owner of an off-leash dog that harassed a baby seal and sent it scuttling back into the ocean. The incident occurred around noon at Wickaninnish Beach on June 27 and anyone with information on...
Lifestylekiss951.com

North Carolina Man Reels In Huge, Record Setting Blue Catfish

Stories like this one make me want stay on a boat or dock, and out of the water; a North Carolina man reeled in a record-setting blue catfish this past weekend. Friends Rocky Baker and HIS FRIEND, Justin Clifton were fishing on the Roanoke River when they hit gold. The two friends were not searching for the largest fish, but rather had plans to fish all night when they came across it.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

British army parachutist crashes through roof of California home

A British soldier came crashing through the roof of a southern California home after his parachute failed to open during training. Shocked locals rushed to call the emergency services when they saw him hurtling out of the sky in free-fall.The parachutist had jumped from a plane at 15,000ft while part of a group training exercise conducted from nearby Camp Roberts, a California national guard base.He smashed through the roof of a bungalow and landed, dazed but not seriously injured, in the kitchen. Images show him still attached to his harness, surrounded by roof tiles and other wreckage as he lay...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Hidden treasures of kindness

GREENVILLE — Sometimes, finding a few “hidden treasures” can lift our spirits and restore a sense of childlike wonder to the rigmarole of daily life. This week, two local youth organizations teamed up to beautify Greenville City Park and hopefully, make someone’s day a little brighter in the process. On...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Treasure ship may be found

TAMPA, Fla. — A small, corroded bell plucked from silt-covered rubble at a depth of 1,500 feet may herald the find of the richest ship from a Spanish treasure fleet that sank in a hurricane 350 years ago, salvors said Wednesday. “The pirates are not dead,” quipped Dan Bagley, part...
Utah County, UTkslnewsradio.com

Hidden treasure is now found treasure says search organizer

SOMEWHERE IN UTAH — The search for hidden treasure somewhere on the Wasatch Front came to an end Monday, after one of the men who hid $10,000 shared a video of someone walking around with the treasure chest under his arm. The hidden treasure challenge, posted on Instagram by John...

Comments / 0

Community Policy