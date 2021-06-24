Eric Adams Did The Work—And Now He’s Leading the New York City Mayor’s Race

Tusha Diaz was standing under a giant disco ball, waiting for Eric Adams. This was primary night, and the New York City polls had just closed; at the Adams party large TV screens were showing him jumping out to an early lead in the mayoral race. As Diaz waited for Adams to take the stage and speak, she kept one eye on her son, Hector Bonilla, a lanky 24-year-old wearing a suit and tie, fresh from his job in the financial industry. Diaz had raised Hector as a single mom in the Bronx while on welfare. She now runs two beauty spas in the borough and operates a food pantry. “The biggest problem in this city is education,” Diaz says. “The public schools in our neighborhood were a problem, so I sent Hector to Eagle Academy. That’s how I first learned about Eric Adams—he supported Eagle, and then during COVID, he was out in the community distributing food and PPE. He was the borough president in Brooklyn, but he had more impact in the Bronx than our own did.”