New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup includes Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and more

By Marty Rosenbaum
 18 days ago
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is set to make its 2021 return from October 8-17 and just dropped an impressive lineup that features a wide range of music styles. The festival makes its return after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event. Artists set to perform this year include Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Bands, and The Beach Boys. That’s just the top two lines of the lineup.

