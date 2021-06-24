The Council on Aging of Central Oregon Has Earned the SAGECare Credential

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) announced that they have once again received SAGECare certification. We are Central Oregon’s aging experts — ensuring that all of us have access to the supports, services and resources we need when we’re older. We serve seniors and their caregivers of any race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and economic level. Our SAGECare certification training provided our staff with a deeper understanding of the unique challenges LGBT elders face as they age and we are now better prepared to address them in our program and service offerings across Central Oregon.