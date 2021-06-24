Barnes Butte Recreation Area Provides 620 Acres of Open Space Within Prineville City Limits

(Barnes Butte Elementary School | Photo Courtesy of City of Prineville) In 2017, the City of Prineville purchased the 460 acres now known as the Barnes Butte Recreation Area, and the site has provided a wonderful place of respite for locals over the past year and a half. The City purchased the property to acquire much-needed water rights associated with the property, to secure the land needed for a vital road connection and to preserve the wetlands and butte as open space.