Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prineville, OR

Barnes Butte Recreation Area Provides 620 Acres of Open Space Within Prineville City Limits

By Ronni Wilde — CBN Reporter
cascadebusnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Barnes Butte Elementary School | Photo Courtesy of City of Prineville) In 2017, the City of Prineville purchased the 460 acres now known as the Barnes Butte Recreation Area, and the site has provided a wonderful place of respite for locals over the past year and a half. The City purchased the property to acquire much-needed water rights associated with the property, to secure the land needed for a vital road connection and to preserve the wetlands and butte as open space.

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prineville, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Picnic Areas#Volunteers#Pahlisch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy