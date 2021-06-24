Small Business, Big Mission

The City of Waukegan CDBG Program is administering a special allocation of CDBG funds, totaling $106,570, to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. This allocation was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed by the Federal government on March 27, 2020. The City of Waukegan CDBG Program will use these funds to aid in the stabilization of existing small brick and mortar businesses within the City of Waukegan that have had significant business disruption due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.