Small Business, Big Mission

By Jennifer Beahm
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 18 days ago
As we emerge from the pandemic, small businesses are laying the groundwork that will grow their companies in the future.

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Small Businesseyeonhousing.org

Most Homebuilders are Small Businesses

New NAHB research shows that despite declining self-employment rates and the rising top builder market share, residential construction remains the industry of independent entrepreneurs with close to 80% of homebuilders and specialty trade contractor firms being self-employed independent contractors. Even among firms with paid employees, the industry continues to be dominated by small businesses, with 63% of homebuilders and two out of three specialty trade contractors generating less than 1 million dollars in total business receipts. The new estimates are based on the 2017 Economic Census data.
Worldpymnts.com

Making Loyalty Work For Small Businesses

Loyalty Turns Australia’s Convenience Shoppers Into SMB Fans. Convenience is king for 45 percent of Australia’s shoppers who choose to shop with businesses based on their location. In Making Loyalty Work For Small Businesses: Australia Edition, PYMNTS surveys 1,051 consumers to learn how SMBs down under can leverage loyalty programs to drive engagement among these convenience-loving local shoppers and turn them into repeat customers.
Small Businesstheportlandsun.com

Small businesses are essential and worth fighting for

It’s undeniable small business is the backbone of this great nation. And it ought to remain that way. After all, there are 31.7 million small businesses currently operating and employing nearly half of the U.S. workforce. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, small businesses became an imperiled, threatened species...
Small Businessnews4sanantonio.com

Helping our small businesses recover

Facebook is launching their Good Ideas Festival in an effort help rebounding small businesses. Michelle Klein talked to us this morning about the festival and how we, as consumers, can help the heart of our communities, which are small businesses.
California Statenav.com

Small Business Loan Options in California

When it comes to business financing, you’re spoiled for choice in California. California was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and both the state and federal governments stepped up to help. At the federal level, there were economic assistance programs including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).
Small Businessabc10up.com

Northern Initiatives helping small businesses

With the help of Northern Initiatives, 87 businesses were helped through PPP loans. Northern Initiatives focuses on helping rural communities, farmers and diverse businesses, among others. Northern initiatives has helped nearly 87 small businesses and created loans in 36 counties in the state of Michigan. To learn more about the...
Small Businesscommercialintegrator.com

Leadership In A Small Business

Navigating the past year was a challenge for everyone – and small businesses faced considerable challenges. At Trinity Dynamics, our team is core to what we do, and our goal – day in and day out – is to always deliver an exceptional customer experience. We often refer to our...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Mission Beach Businesses See Holiday Weekend Boost

Businesses are beginning to return to form in San Diego County. “We are right around the 100% mark of what a typical Fourth of July would feel like for us,” Mission Beach Rentals owner Matthew Gardner said. Many businesses were negatively affected by the pandemic and were looking forward to...
POTUSNew York Post

Lockdowns were a gift to Big Business designed to kill small biz

Lockdown proponents across the media are smugly patting themselves on the back, proclaiming that stay-at-home policies didn’t harm the economy. Try telling that to the millions of small-business owners who were irreparably damaged by prolonged and irrational restrictions. With many big corporations deemed “essential,” and a stock market propped up...
Income Taxcivicplus.com

CARES Act Small Business Grant

The City of Waukegan CDBG Program is administering a special allocation of CDBG funds, totaling $106,570, to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. This allocation was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed by the Federal government on March 27, 2020. The City of Waukegan CDBG Program will use these funds to aid in the stabilization of existing small brick and mortar businesses within the City of Waukegan that have had significant business disruption due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cincinnati, OHmynews13.com

Small businesses struggle finding employees

CINCINNATI — It’s been a struggle for most businesses to hire employees right now. For small businesses, it’s been even more difficult. For Nicole Jones, owner of Nicole's Cleaning Service, she said it's been near impossible to find full-time employees. What You Need To Know. Many small business owners are...
Denver, COwashparkprofile.com

Resources for small businesses on the road to recovery

Small business owners in Colorado and across the country are slowly but surely regaining their footing after a uniquely challenging year. In metro Denver, growing consumer confidence has contributed to improvements, while the Bloomberg Colorado Index, which measures the performance of the Colorado economy, is up nearly 12% year-to-date. According...
@growwithco

Small Businesses Can Leverage AI

Here are some clever and effective ways businesses are using AI to enhance their operations. Business is more digital than ever, and small- and medium-sized businesses are finding new ways to optimize their operations with artificial intelligence (AI) tools. “Artificial intelligence is the future,” said Rick Stanbridge, chief information officer...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Post-pandemic warning for small businesses

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Small businesses across Southern Nevada, which struggled to survive the COVID-19 lockdowns, are now being warned about fraudsters as they work to get back on their feet. “Fraudsters are becoming more and more resourceful, unfortunately,” said Joe Trimble, the regional small business manager for Wells Fargo...
Small Business953wiki.com

Grants for Small Businesses and Economic Development

Gov. Beshear recognized two exciting economic development projects that will help Kentucky continue to sprint out of the pandemic. The Governor announced that nine tech-based businesses will receive a total of $900,000 in state funds through the commonwealth's nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Funds Program, which supports high-paying jobs and tech development in Kentucky. The matching grants will complement $4.77 million in federal SBIR/STTR funding the businesses will collectively receive. For more information, see the full release.

