Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Central Oregon’s Largest Wine Event Sips, In-Person, July 16-17 at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes

By Advertising
cascadebusnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Breakingpic from Pexels) Cork & Barrel, Central Oregon’s largest wine event series, is primed to sip and swirl, in-person, this July 16-17 at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes. Differentiated from other wine events in that the event brings, quite literally, a different wine region to Central Oregon every summer, Cork & Barrel is pleased to welcome 15 wineries from throughout Paso Robles, California wine country to Bend next month. The goal: to raise $500,000+ in net revenue on behalf of KIDS Center, our area’s only medical-model children’s advocacy center preventing, evaluating and treating child abuse in Central Oregon.

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Deschutes County, OR
Lifestyle
Bend, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Wine#Wine Cellars#New Wine#California Wine#Food Drink#Pexels Rrb#Cork Barrel 2021#Cork Barrel#Silent Auction#Fte#Sales Marketing#Winemaker Dinners#Zenaida Cellars#Bethlyn#The Cork Barrel#Corkandbarrel Org#Avion Water Company#The Hasson Company#Northwest Self Storage#First Interstate Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy