Central Oregon’s Largest Wine Event Sips, In-Person, July 16-17 at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes

(Photo by Breakingpic from Pexels) Cork & Barrel, Central Oregon’s largest wine event series, is primed to sip and swirl, in-person, this July 16-17 at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes. Differentiated from other wine events in that the event brings, quite literally, a different wine region to Central Oregon every summer, Cork & Barrel is pleased to welcome 15 wineries from throughout Paso Robles, California wine country to Bend next month. The goal: to raise $500,000+ in net revenue on behalf of KIDS Center, our area’s only medical-model children’s advocacy center preventing, evaluating and treating child abuse in Central Oregon.