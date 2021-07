Since being appointed head of the Locarno Film Festival’s Locarno Pro industry program last December, Markus Duffner has been working to pull off what will be a mostly in-person edition of the Swiss fest’s formidable space for international indie industry operators, just as the fest is increasingly embracing streamers. Netflix Original film “Beckett,” by Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, is the Aug. 4-14 event’s opener this year. Duffner, who had been with Locarno Pro since 2014, prior to taking the reins, last year launched Locarno Pro’s Heritage Online, a first-of-its-kind platform that serves as a database and business facilitator with streaming platforms of films that premiered prior to 2005. He is also founder of VOD platform Spamflix dedicated to cult films. Duffner spoke to Variety about embracing streamers and this year’s challenges. Excerpts.