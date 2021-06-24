Cancel
Chalmette, LA

New use for idled refining unit would result in 20 direct jobs, 90 indirect jobs

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 18 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and PBF Chalmette Refinery Manager Steven Krynski announced the company is studying the possible conversion of an idled refinery unit into a renewable diesel production complex. The refinery’s parent company, PBF Energy, would make a $550 million capital investment to retrofit a hydrocracker unit – out of operation since 2010 – with new technology to accommodate renewable diesel production. The project also would include construction of a pretreatment unit that will allow Chalmette Refining to create non-fossil feedstocks from soybean oil, corn oil and other biogenically derived fats and oils.

