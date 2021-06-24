Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire & More Join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Damien Chazelle doesn’t make small films. Even his breakout film, “Whiplash,” is small in scale but features massive performances. But his most recent films, “La La Land” and “First Man,” not only feature big performances but also huge production value. And judging by the casting alone for his new feature, “Babylon,” it appears that Chazelle is upping his game to an incredible height, bringing in a slew of A-list talent to appear in his film about Old Hollywood.theplaylist.net
