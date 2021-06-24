Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire & More Join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamien Chazelle doesn’t make small films. Even his breakout film, “Whiplash,” is small in scale but features massive performances. But his most recent films, “La La Land” and “First Man,” not only feature big performances but also huge production value. And judging by the casting alone for his new feature, “Babylon,” it appears that Chazelle is upping his game to an incredible height, bringing in a slew of A-list talent to appear in his film about Old Hollywood.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Waterston
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Lukas Haas
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Phoebe Tonkin
Person
Damon Gupton
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Jovan Adepo
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Rory Scovel
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babylon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNewsweek

Who Jason Sudeikis Is Dating As Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Romance Blossoms

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are having a summer of love in Italy after the couple were spotted vacationing together on a yacht. In photos published by Page Six, the Booksmart director, 37, and the former One Direction star, 27, are seen sunbathing, dancing, sipping wine and making out and having a great time in the Tuscan Monte Argentario region.
MoviesA.V. Club

Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Flea in Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Oh, you thought the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon was already good enough? You thought Chazelle was fine with stopping at Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, and the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire? Well, that’s not nearly enough famous actors for this movie. It needs at least… one more actor, preferably an actor who has been on a real hot streak for the last few years and is coming off of an acclaimed HBO Max original series. Maybe even someone who might want to start clearing off some shelf space for tomorrow morning when the Emmy nominations are announced? (It’s probably too early for anyone to actually finish clearing off shelf space, but there’s no harm in starting the process.)
Moviesblcklst.com

Damien Chazelle’s Guide to Beginnings and Endings

“You’ve got to have a good beginning, a good ending, and no shitty scenes in between.”. In a Vulture feature, Oscar-winning writer-director (Whiplash, La La Land) provides 5 tips on a script’s beginning and ending. Their importance?. “The beginning is when the audience is most susceptible, the most vulnerable, the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tobey Maguire Voice Actor Teases Return In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors pointing to some involvement from the previous two live-action Spider-Mans, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are seemingly heating up. After Roger Pera, a Spanish voice actor who dubbed Maguire’s voice in the trilogy Sam Raimi directed, said he would be involved in No Way Home, it appears as if Brazilian voice actor Manolo Rey may be joining the cast as well. Rey, who dubbed Maguire’s voice in previous Spider-Man movies, seemed to hint at a return in a brief Tik-Tok after a fan asked if he was returning to dub Maguire’s voice.
MoviesTennessee Tribune

Greta Gerwig Tapped To Direct ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie

WASHINGTON — Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig is set to direct “Barbie,” the highly-anticipated big-screen take on the iconic Mattel doll’s story, starring Margot Robbie. As per a news report, Gerwig has been on board the Warner Bros. project since 2019, when the actor and filmmaker signed on to co-write the...
Moviesuncrazed.com

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Adds Jean Smart To Star-Studded Cast

Jean Smart joins the long list of Hollywood A-Listers set to feature in Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon‘. Although there are few official plot details for Babylon, The Hollywood Reporter states that the film is set in the late 1920s. It will allegedly cover the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, following the journeys of multiple characters.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Stars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)
MoviesCollider

Timothée Chalamet and Frances McDormand Draft a Manifesto in First Clip From 'The French Dispatch'

Wes Anderson's highly anticipated The French Dispatch had its Cannes premiere yesterday, and there is already lots of buzz around the starry production. Searchlight Pictures has released a clip to continue hype around the film, especially as reviews come soaring in from all around the world. Originally scheduled to premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival, Anderson fans will be thrilled to hear that the movie receives his usual high marks for style and casting.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had a low-key Hollywood romance that all began during a late-night Saturday Night Live afterparty. Wilde and Sudeikis met in 2011 following their respective divorces. The Booksmart director was married to Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011, while the Saturday Night Live alum was married to screenwriter and filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Watch Tilda Swinton Perfectly Prank Timothée Chalamet at Cannes Film Festival

Watch: Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish & More to Co-Chair 2021 Met Gala. It looks like Tilda Swinton really wanted people to call Timothée Chalamet by her name. During a screening of Wes Anderson's comedy-drama The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, July 12, the actress had some fun with her 25-year-old co-star when she pulled off a perfect prank for all to see.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Tilda Swinton Hilariously Pranked Timothee Chalamet During His Cannes Standing Ovation

While Timothee Chalamet soaked in applause, Tilda Swinton saw an ideal time for a little prank on her ‘French Dispatch’ co-star. Pranks are always a little more fun with an audience, aren’t they? While Timothée Chalamet, 25, received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday July 12, Tilda Swinton, 60, decided to slap the name tag from her seat onto her French Dispatch co-star’s back. She also slyly turned his back to the camera for the whole auditorium to see. At least it wasn’t a “Kick Me” sign!
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Pack On The PDA During Romantic Vacation In Italy

Harry Styles is certainly getting his "Watermelon Sugar" high this summer after apparent girlfriend Olivia Wilde flew down to meet the British pop star in Tuscany, Italy. The good looking couple was spotted together on Wednesday, June 30, with their arms wrapped around each other while on a stroll. The loved-up photos were allegedly taken in the picturesque seaside town of Porto Ercole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy