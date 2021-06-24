Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Two injured as car crashes into East Memphis gym, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccCEE_0aeQflT500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders rushed to a gym in East Memphis Thursday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into the building.

It happened around 1 p.m. at God Body Fitness and Nutrition in the 3900 block of Park Avenue near Getwell Road.

Police said a pedestrian was also hit.

Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
50K+
Followers
54K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Traffic
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Car Crashes#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy