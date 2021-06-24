Two injured as car crashes into East Memphis gym, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders rushed to a gym in East Memphis Thursday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into the building.

It happened around 1 p.m. at God Body Fitness and Nutrition in the 3900 block of Park Avenue near Getwell Road.

Police said a pedestrian was also hit.

Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.