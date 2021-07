Did you get a chance to see Tigirlily, the two girls from North Dakota, perform in Medora? They came back for a one night show on July 5, 2021. It was a full house and it's always wonderful to get to see them put on a show when they are back home. The girls come back once or twice a year to play a show or two. They played the main stage at the Medora Musical and had a special guest, Gwen Sebastian, sing with them. They had Lets Dance Studio open up for them and those girls did a wonderful job dancing.