Department of Energy Announces $2.85 Million to Support Undergraduate Research Traineeships at HBCUs and other MSIs

~ 34 small technology-focused businesses to receive grants in inaugural round of Commonwealth Commercialization Fund awards ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that 34 small technology-focused businesses in Virginia will receive a total of $3.4 million in Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grants to commercialize research in an array of sectors, including agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences, and space and satellites. These awards mark the inaugural funding round for CCF, which was developed through the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). “Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”