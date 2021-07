Stow your gear in a backpack that can stand up to heavy use with the Huckberry Readywares Waxed Canvas Duffel Bag. It boasts a high-quality, 20-ounce waxed canvas that withstands hard use. Meanwhile, the adjustable and removable shoulder strap provides for comfortable over-the-shoulder carry. It’s a suitable bag for weekends away and carrying your gym clothes. Even cooler, the material mimics the rugged durability you expect from tool aprons. In fact, this durable item has webbing handles that are sewn around the entire backpack for extra strength. Then, webbing haul handles on one end provide for grab-and-go use. Additionally, an exterior zipper pocket lets you quickly access small but important items. Finally, a padded interior base it to maintain its shape during packing and carrying.